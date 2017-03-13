Sandusky lawyer says plea deal has no impact on PCRA

While five years of waiting are winding down for the three men accused of allowing the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal to happen, the man at the center of it still says he did nothing wrong.
Sandusky will be in Bellefonte on Friday for another evidentiary hearing in his ongoing Post-conviction Collateral Relief Act petition as he pursues a new trial or the overturning of his 2012 conviction on 45 of 48 counts of child sexual abuse charges.
It will not be the last, according to his attorney.
In a motion last week, Al Lindsay said the upcoming hearing would address 22 separate claims in Sandusky’s appeal, “as well as any additional evidence.”
“It is anticipated that in order to present evidence on these (23) claims that more than one day of testimony will be required. Petitioner believes that two or more days of testimony is likely,” he said.
Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora granted the additional hearing dates for May 11 and 26.
Lindsay told the Centre Daily Times that he did not believe the plea deals of former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and former university vice president Gary Schultz would affect Sandusky’s search for a new trial.
“I can’t see that it would have any impact whatever in any of the hearings coming up or any of the proceedings in the future,” he said. “It’s a totally separate matter. I guess all of these cases seem to be joined at the hip but they are totally separate.”
Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty to child endangerment, leaving former president Graham Spanier facing similar charges.
Lori Falce
