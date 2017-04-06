Penn State board chair says trustee should ‘step down immediately’ after Sandusky victim comments

Penn State's board wants Al Lord to step down.
Board chair Ira Lubert and vice chair Mark Dambly issued a statement Thursday.
"Trustee Al Lord's remarks about the brave victims of Jerry Sandusky were offensive and embarrassing to the majority of the members of the Penn State Board of Trustees, the university community and all victims of sexual assault. We strongly condemn them. Members of this Board must hold themselves to a higher standard and represent our university with respect for all. While Mr. Lord has publicly announced he no longer intends to run for re-election to the Board, he should do the right thing and step down immediately."
Lord made his announcement amidst a flurry of outrage over his comments to the Chronicle of Higher Education following former Penn State president Graham Spanier's misdemeanor conviction for child endangerment regarding the Sandusky case.
