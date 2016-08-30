Penn State seeks subpoenas in McQueary suit

Penn State has asked for witnesses in Mike McQueary’s whistleblower suit.
On Tuesday, university attorney Nancy Conrad, of White and Williams LLP in Center Valley, requested 35 sealed subpoenas requiring people to attend and testify in the case.
McQueary’s suit was scheduled earlier this month for an Oct. 10 jury selection and Oct. 17 trial.
McQueary is the former Nittany Lions football receivers coach who testified before a grand jury in the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case. McQueary’s testimony about a locker room shower encounter between Sandusky and a young boy was a media focus of the case.
