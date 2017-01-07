Here’s the latest on Good Life, business, comics

Now that we’ve all survived what — by some accounts — was a rough year, let’s look ahead to 2017 and a few changes on the table at the CDT.
▪ First off, you’ll notice today that we’ve moved our Sunday Business section from the Good Life section to the Home Hunter section.
We think you’ll find this to be a more logical pairing of content — combining real estate and business material. It also will allow us to print more color in Good Life.
▪ Today also marks the debut of a new weekly feature in Good Life: This Week in History. Reporter Frank Ready will be combing the CDT archives and sharing highlights from our coverage 10, 25 and 50 years ago.
▪ It’s been awhile since the CDT pondered changes in the comics (other than the addition of color last year), and I’ve long been taught by my mentors never to change comics or puzzles without reader input.
I want to know what you all think about possible changes in comics.
If you could eliminate just one of our comic strips (daily or Sunday) and replace it with another comic strip, please let me know. If there are one or more comics that are heavily disliked I’d like to replace them with better strips.
Please send your thoughts to comics@centredaily.com.
I’m sure your responses will keep me busy in the coming weeks, and I will keep you posted on any changes.
In the meantime, thanks for your readership and support in 2016 — and hopefully for many years to come.
John Boogert is the executive editor at the Centre Daily Times.
