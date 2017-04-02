News Columns & Blogs

April 2, 2017

Share our heritage: Ranch Court Motel

Today’s photo is from Connie Randolph. It features a postcard of the former Ranch Court Motel on South Atherton Street.

According to Randolph, the motel included 20 units. Faccia Luna Pizzeria is now located on this site.

ABOUT THIS SERIES

Each Monday, the Centre Daily Times will publish an installment in our “Share our Heritage” series, featuring photos from Centre County’s past. Readers are welcome to submit photos to the CDT by mail, in person or by email at jmcallister@centredaily.com.

