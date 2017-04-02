Share our heritage: Ranch Court Motel

Today’s photo is from Connie Randolph. It features a postcard of the former Ranch Court Motel on South Atherton Street.
According to Randolph, the motel included 20 units. Faccia Luna Pizzeria is now located on this site.
ABOUT THIS SERIES
