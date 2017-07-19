Hike Mid State Trail and fish Penns Creek with Centred Outdoors

Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment of a nine-part weekly column about the Centred Outdoors program, organized by ClearWater Conservancy and community partners with funding from a Centre Foundation Centre Inspires grant.
Centred Outdoors invites you to Poe Paddy Tunnel at Poe Paddy State Park from 2-5 p.m. Sunday and 6-9 p.m. Wednesday.
This week, we will take a scenic walk along the Pennsylvania Mid State Trail and through the 250-foot Paddy Mountain Railroad Tunnel. Visitors may explore and play independently as they learn basic plant and bird identification, history of the area and discover new ways to exercise in a natural setting.
Poe Paddy State Park has plenty of activities to do individually and as families. Aside from hiking and biking the gravel path, Poe Paddy is also known for its campgrounds, picnic locations and fishing. As a part of the Fisherman’s Paradise stretch, the river that runs through the Poe Paddy campsite is teeming with trout.
There are other personal and recreational activities to do in the river, such as wading, canoeing and tubing. The proximity of the river to many of the campsites makes it a convenient place to visit. Many river-goers find that the horseshoe bend in the river and adjoining Mid State Trail is a perfect place to go tubing.
As with any water recreation, please be sure to follow appropriate safety recommendations for the activity and wear a life vest. In an effort to help keep the river pristine and healthy, please take back with you anything that you bring, and wash any tube, boat or boots with hot water and dish soap to stop the spread of invasive aquatic life before going to different waters.
The events will focus on hiking the Mid State Trail and fishing along Penns Creek. Hikers will have their choice to explore the trail and old railroad tunnel during a challenging trail run, a native bird and plant walk or a family friendly stroll. For those interested in fly-fishing, all equipment and supplies will be provided. The trail is relatively flat and is about 2 miles long, which can take about two hours to complete. Parts of the trail are muddy and large puddles are common after a good rain, so plan to bring shoes that can get wet.
There are restrooms at the park. Dogs are permitted on leashes, and please remember to pick up after your pets. We hope to see you for our sixth week of adventure.
Lanagan is a Penn State graduate in geoscience and science education. She is currently working for the National Parks Service.
If you go
What: Centred Outdoors guided outing
When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday and 6-9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Poe Paddy State Park is located at 1087 Poe Paddy Drive, Woodward. To get there, turn left on Poe Paddy Drive for about a half mile until the road reaches a dead end at the parking area.
