September 6, 2016 8:37 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

03-19-26-27-29

(three, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

