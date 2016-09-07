Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
07-21-25-29-36
(seven, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
September 7, 2016 8:32 PM
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
07-21-25-29-36
(seven, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
Comments