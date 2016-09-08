Lottery

September 8, 2016 8:32 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 6 Lotto' game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Match 6 Lotto" game were:

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

07-18-21-26-30-43

(seven, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

Lottery

