Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
04-13-14-27-31
(four, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $325,000
September 8, 2016 8:32 PM
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
04-13-14-27-31
(four, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $325,000
Comments