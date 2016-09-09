Lottery

September 9, 2016 8:34 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

HARRISBURG, Pa.

03-05-21-24-30

(three, five, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

