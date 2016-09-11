Lottery

September 11, 2016 8:34 PM

PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Sunday:

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 5

02-05-11-23-28

(two, five, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Pick 2 Day

0-5

(zero, five)

Pick 2 Evening

1-9

(one, nine)

Pick 3 Day

5-1-5

(five, one, five)

Pick 3 Evening

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

Pick 4 Day

3-2-8-4

(three, two, eight, four)

Pick 4 Evening

3-8-2-5

(three, eight, two, five)

Pick 5 Day

8-5-7-9-8

(eight, five, seven, nine, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

4-4-3-5-2

(four, four, three, five, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $222 million

Treasure Hunt

02-05-16-23-25

(two, five, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Franklin talks about 42-39 loss to Pitt

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos