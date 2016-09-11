PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash 5
02-05-11-23-28
(two, five, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Pick 2 Day
0-5
(zero, five)
Pick 2 Evening
1-9
(one, nine)
Pick 3 Day
5-1-5
(five, one, five)
Pick 3 Evening
4-3-6
(four, three, six)
Pick 4 Day
3-2-8-4
(three, two, eight, four)
Pick 4 Evening
3-8-2-5
(three, eight, two, five)
Pick 5 Day
8-5-7-9-8
(eight, five, seven, nine, eight)
Pick 5 Evening
4-4-3-5-2
(four, four, three, five, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $222 million
Treasure Hunt
02-05-16-23-25
(two, five, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Comments