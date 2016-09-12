PA Lottery

Lottery

September 12, 2016 8:34 PM

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Cash 5

06-07-09-30-34

(six, seven, nine, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

12-13-14-29-45-48

(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-nine, forty-five, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Pick 2 Day

2-3

(two, three)

Pick 2 Evening

4-5

(four, five)

Pick 3 Day

8-8-1

(eight, eight, one)

Pick 3 Evening

9-4-1

(nine, four, one)

Pick 4 Day

6-6-9-0

(six, six, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

2-6-6-9

(two, six, six, nine)

Pick 5 Day

5-1-4-4-4

(five, one, four, four, four)

Pick 5 Evening

1-3-6-1-2

(one, three, six, one, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $222 million

Treasure Hunt

07-15-16-22-24

(seven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

