Lottery

September 14, 2016 8:34 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

02-12-34-35-38

(two, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Franklin talks defense and ball security

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos