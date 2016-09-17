Lottery

September 17, 2016 8:34 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

03-15-30-31-42

(three, fifteen, thirty, thirty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

Lottery

