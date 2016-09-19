Lottery

September 19, 2016 8:34 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

07-13-15-22-37

(seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Lottery

