Lottery

October 2, 2016 8:34 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 5

04-25-30-31-43

(four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Pick 2 Day

6-6, Wild: 4

(six, six; Wild: four)

Pick 2 Evening

4-5, Wild: 9

(four, five; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Day

6-0-0, Wild: 4

(six, zero, zero; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Evening

5-0-1, Wild: 9

(five, zero, one; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Day

4-7-1-1, Wild: 4

(four, seven, one, one; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Evening

6-8-3-9, Wild: 9

(six, eight, three, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Day

3-5-9-0-2, Wild: 4

(three, five, nine, zero, two; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Evening

7-8-1-3-6, Wild: 9

(seven, eight, one, three, six; Wild: nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Treasure Hunt

10-13-19-22-27

(ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Lottery

