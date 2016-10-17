Lottery

October 17, 2016 9:34 PM

PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

01-03-21-33-34

(one, three, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

Cash4Life

04-16-35-37-55, Cash Ball: 4

(four, sixteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven, fifty-five; Cash Ball: four)

Match 6 Lotto

03-06-10-17-25-44

(three, six, ten, seventeen, twenty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 2 Day

1-1, Wild: 3

(one, one; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

2-0, Wild: 1

(two, zero; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

5-1-2, Wild: 3

(five, one, two; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

5-6-3, Wild: 1

(five, six, three; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

8-8-8-8, Wild: 3

(eight, eight, eight, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

9-9-0-5, Wild: 1

(nine, nine, zero, five; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

8-9-9-4-1, Wild: 3

(eight, nine, nine, four, one; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

2-2-7-3-5, Wild: 1

(two, two, seven, three, five; Wild: one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $136 million

Treasure Hunt

07-16-20-21-28

(seven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

