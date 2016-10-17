PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
01-03-21-33-34
(one, three, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
Cash4Life
04-16-35-37-55, Cash Ball: 4
(four, sixteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven, fifty-five; Cash Ball: four)
Match 6 Lotto
03-06-10-17-25-44
(three, six, ten, seventeen, twenty-five, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Pick 2 Day
1-1, Wild: 3
(one, one; Wild: three)
Pick 2 Evening
2-0, Wild: 1
(two, zero; Wild: one)
Pick 3 Day
5-1-2, Wild: 3
(five, one, two; Wild: three)
Pick 3 Evening
5-6-3, Wild: 1
(five, six, three; Wild: one)
Pick 4 Day
8-8-8-8, Wild: 3
(eight, eight, eight, eight; Wild: three)
Pick 4 Evening
9-9-0-5, Wild: 1
(nine, nine, zero, five; Wild: one)
Pick 5 Day
8-9-9-4-1, Wild: 3
(eight, nine, nine, four, one; Wild: three)
Pick 5 Evening
2-2-7-3-5, Wild: 1
(two, two, seven, three, five; Wild: one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $136 million
Treasure Hunt
07-16-20-21-28
(seven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
