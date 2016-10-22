Lottery

October 22, 2016 8:34 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

08-10-16-25-34

(eight, ten, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Pick 2 Day

9-5, Wild: 8

(nine, five; Wild: eight)

Pick 2 Evening

8-4, Wild: 2

(eight, four; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

6-6-0, Wild: 8

(six, six, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

4-4-9, Wild: 2

(four, four, nine; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

6-3-8-0, Wild: 8

(six, three, eight, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-2-1, Wild: 2

(five, three, two, one; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

8-2-0-6-9, Wild: 8

(eight, two, zero, six, nine; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

5-6-2-8-9, Wild: 2

(five, six, two, eight, nine; Wild: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $151 million

Treasure Hunt

06-20-23-25-27

(six, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

