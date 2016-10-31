Lottery

October 31, 2016 8:29 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

07-17-24-31-34

(seven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

Match 6 Lotto

10-15-23-27-30-45

(ten, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $900,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Pick 2 Day

4-7, Wild: 2

(four, seven; Wild: two)

Pick 2 Evening

9-4, Wild: 3

(nine, four; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

3-8-7, Wild: 2

(three, eight, seven; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Evening

7-5-9, Wild: 3

(seven, five, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

0-3-5-1, Wild: 2

(zero, three, five, one; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Evening

9-6-2-0, Wild: 3

(nine, six, two, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

3-4-2-8-9, Wild: 2

(three, four, two, eight, nine; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Evening

1-8-3-4-1, Wild: 3

(one, eight, three, four, one; Wild: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $198 million

Treasure Hunt

06-20-24-25-30

(six, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Lottery

