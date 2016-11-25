PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
03-11-19-20-32
(three, eleven, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Pick 2 Day
2-4, Wild: 9
(two, four; Wild: nine)
Pick 2 Evening
2-2, Wild: 3
(two, two; Wild: three)
Pick 3 Day
7-0-1, Wild: 9
(seven, zero, one; Wild: nine)
Pick 3 Evening
3-3-0, Wild: 3
(three, three, zero; Wild: three)
Pick 4 Day
1-4-0-3, Wild: 9
(one, four, zero, three; Wild: nine)
Pick 4 Evening
8-9-8-5, Wild: 3
(eight, nine, eight, five; Wild: three)
Pick 5 Day
8-5-0-9-6, Wild: 9
(eight, five, zero, nine, six; Wild: nine)
Pick 5 Evening
4-9-3-9-0, Wild: 3
(four, nine, three, nine, zero; Wild: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $403 million
Treasure Hunt
03-11-17-22-30
(three, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Comments