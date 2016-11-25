Lottery

November 25, 2016 8:32 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

03-11-19-20-32

(three, eleven, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 2 Day

2-4, Wild: 9

(two, four; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

2-2, Wild: 3

(two, two; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

7-0-1, Wild: 9

(seven, zero, one; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

3-3-0, Wild: 3

(three, three, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

1-4-0-3, Wild: 9

(one, four, zero, three; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

8-9-8-5, Wild: 3

(eight, nine, eight, five; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

8-5-0-9-6, Wild: 9

(eight, five, zero, nine, six; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

4-9-3-9-0, Wild: 3

(four, nine, three, nine, zero; Wild: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $403 million

Treasure Hunt

03-11-17-22-30

(three, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

What Thanksgiving dinner in space looks like

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos