PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash 5
04-26-28-38-39
(four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $325,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
Pick 2 Day
2-2, Wild: 6
(two, two; Wild: six)
Pick 2 Evening
3-8, Wild: 8
(three, eight; Wild: eight)
Pick 3 Day
9-4-1, Wild: 6
(nine, four, one; Wild: six)
Pick 3 Evening
7-2-5, Wild: 8
(seven, two, five; Wild: eight)
Pick 4 Day
2-9-2-7, Wild: 6
(two, nine, two, seven; Wild: six)
Pick 4 Evening
3-9-8-3, Wild: 8
(three, nine, eight, three; Wild: eight)
Pick 5 Day
3-2-0-1-4, Wild: 6
(three, two, zero, one, four; Wild: six)
Pick 5 Evening
6-6-0-6-4, Wild: 8
(six, six, zero, six, four; Wild: eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Treasure Hunt
01-03-11-19-28
(one, three, eleven, nineteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Comments