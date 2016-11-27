Lottery

November 27, 2016 8:32 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 5

04-26-28-38-39

(four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Pick 2 Day

2-2, Wild: 6

(two, two; Wild: six)

Pick 2 Evening

3-8, Wild: 8

(three, eight; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

9-4-1, Wild: 6

(nine, four, one; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Evening

7-2-5, Wild: 8

(seven, two, five; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

2-9-2-7, Wild: 6

(two, nine, two, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Evening

3-9-8-3, Wild: 8

(three, nine, eight, three; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

3-2-0-1-4, Wild: 6

(three, two, zero, one, four; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Evening

6-6-0-6-4, Wild: 8

(six, six, zero, six, four; Wild: eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Treasure Hunt

01-03-11-19-28

(one, three, eleven, nineteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

