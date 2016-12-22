Lottery

December 22, 2016 8:31 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

16-17-30-32-40

(sixteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

01-04-05-07-13-18

(one, four, five, seven, thirteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $76 million

Pick 2 Day

3-3, Wild: 9

(three, three; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

0-0, Wild: 6

(zero, zero; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Day

1-8-4, Wild: 9

(one, eight, four; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

4-3-7, Wild: 6

(four, three, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Day

4-6-5-0, Wild: 9

(four, six, five, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

7-5-3-9, Wild: 6

(seven, five, three, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Day

6-9-3-5-6, Wild: 9

(six, nine, three, five, six; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

2-1-6-5-0, Wild: 6

(two, one, six, five, zero; Wild: six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Treasure Hunt

02-06-08-09-10

(two, six, eight, nine, ten)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos