PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
16-17-30-32-40
(sixteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Match 6 Lotto
01-04-05-07-13-18
(one, four, five, seven, thirteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $76 million
Pick 2 Day
3-3, Wild: 9
(three, three; Wild: nine)
Pick 2 Evening
0-0, Wild: 6
(zero, zero; Wild: six)
Pick 3 Day
1-8-4, Wild: 9
(one, eight, four; Wild: nine)
Pick 3 Evening
4-3-7, Wild: 6
(four, three, seven; Wild: six)
Pick 4 Day
4-6-5-0, Wild: 9
(four, six, five, zero; Wild: nine)
Pick 4 Evening
7-5-3-9, Wild: 6
(seven, five, three, nine; Wild: six)
Pick 5 Day
6-9-3-5-6, Wild: 9
(six, nine, three, five, six; Wild: nine)
Pick 5 Evening
2-1-6-5-0, Wild: 6
(two, one, six, five, zero; Wild: six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Treasure Hunt
02-06-08-09-10
(two, six, eight, nine, ten)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Comments