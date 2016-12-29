Lottery

December 29, 2016 8:32 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

09-16-28-34-35

(nine, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

Match 6 Lotto

02-24-28-31-33-39

(two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $3 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Pick 2 Day

1-5, Wild: 2

(one, five; Wild: two)

Pick 2 Evening

6-3, Wild: 7

(six, three; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Day

0-4-0, Wild: 2

(zero, four, zero; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-0, Wild: 7

(three, zero, zero; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Day

7-3-0-3, Wild: 2

(seven, three, zero, three; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Evening

8-0-7-3, Wild: 7

(eight, zero, seven, three; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Day

9-5-0-4-9, Wild: 2

(nine, five, zero, four, nine; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Evening

2-6-9-7-2, Wild: 7

(two, six, nine, seven, two; Wild: seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Treasure Hunt

09-16-24-28-30

(nine, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Lottery

