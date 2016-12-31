Lottery

December 31, 2016 8:32 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

13-18-25-26-33

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Pick 2 Day

6-5, Wild: 3

(six, five; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

4-2, Wild: 1

(four, two; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

9-0-8, Wild: 3

(nine, zero, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

0-3-3, Wild: 1

(zero, three, three; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

0-6-8-3, Wild: 3

(zero, six, eight, three; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-7-8-2, Wild: 1

(one, seven, eight, two; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

7-1-2-9-7, Wild: 3

(seven, one, two, nine, seven; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

3-3-4-6-6, Wild: 1

(three, three, four, six, six; Wild: one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Treasure Hunt

02-04-05-13-15

(two, four, five, thirteen, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Lottery

