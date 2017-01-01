Lottery

January 1, 2017 12:48 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

01-03-28-57-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(one, three, twenty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

