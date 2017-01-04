Lottery

January 4, 2017 7:37 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

17-19-20-30-42

(seventeen, nineteen, twenty, thirty, forty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Pick 2 Day

9-3, Wild: 2

(nine, three; Wild: two)

Pick 2 Evening

5-1, Wild: 1

(five, one; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

0-8-2, Wild: 2

(zero, eight, two; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Evening

3-6-6, Wild: 1

(three, six, six; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

3-4-2-0, Wild: 2

(three, four, two, zero; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Evening

6-4-1-6, Wild: 1

(six, four, one, six; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

5-3-6-4-1, Wild: 2

(five, three, six, four, one; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Evening

8-5-4-0-3, Wild: 1

(eight, five, four, zero, three; Wild: one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Treasure Hunt

03-09-16-24-27

(three, nine, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

