PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
05-10-22-23-43
(five, ten, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-three)
Match 6 Lotto
16-21-28-34-36-47
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $117 million
Pick 2 Day
4-7, Wild: 3
(four, seven; Wild: three)
Pick 2 Evening
8-9, Wild: 4
(eight, nine; Wild: four)
Pick 3 Day
0-6-8, Wild: 3
(zero, six, eight; Wild: three)
Pick 3 Evening
8-7-6, Wild: 4
(eight, seven, six; Wild: four)
Pick 4 Day
5-9-0-2, Wild: 3
(five, nine, zero, two; Wild: three)
Pick 4 Evening
4-4-1-8, Wild: 4
(four, four, one, eight; Wild: four)
Pick 5 Day
5-7-5-7-9, Wild: 3
(five, seven, five, seven, nine; Wild: three)
Pick 5 Evening
4-0-4-8-8, Wild: 4
(four, zero, four, eight, eight; Wild: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
Treasure Hunt
07-09-12-13-20
(seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Comments