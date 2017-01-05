Lottery

January 5, 2017 7:27 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

05-10-22-23-43

(five, ten, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-three)

Match 6 Lotto

16-21-28-34-36-47

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Pick 2 Day

4-7, Wild: 3

(four, seven; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

8-9, Wild: 4

(eight, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Day

0-6-8, Wild: 3

(zero, six, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-6, Wild: 4

(eight, seven, six; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Day

5-9-0-2, Wild: 3

(five, nine, zero, two; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

4-4-1-8, Wild: 4

(four, four, one, eight; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Day

5-7-5-7-9, Wild: 3

(five, seven, five, seven, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

4-0-4-8-8, Wild: 4

(four, zero, four, eight, eight; Wild: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Treasure Hunt

07-09-12-13-20

(seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos