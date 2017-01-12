PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
02-06-27-31-43
(two, six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
Match 6 Lotto
04-11-24-34-36-42
(four, eleven, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $700,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Pick 2 Day
9-0, Wild: 3
(nine, zero; Wild: three)
Pick 2 Evening
5-8, Wild: 3
(five, eight; Wild: three)
Pick 3 Day
2-0-6, Wild: 3
(two, zero, six; Wild: three)
Pick 3 Evening
3-7-6, Wild: 3
(three, seven, six; Wild: three)
Pick 4 Day
5-4-2-1, Wild: 3
(five, four, two, one; Wild: three)
Pick 4 Evening
2-7-6-9, Wild: 3
(two, seven, six, nine; Wild: three)
Pick 5 Day
6-9-0-2-2, Wild: 3
(six, nine, zero, two, two; Wild: three)
Pick 5 Evening
8-1-0-5-8, Wild: 3
(eight, one, zero, five, eight; Wild: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $121 million
Treasure Hunt
01-14-16-19-21
(one, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
