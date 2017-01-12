PA Lottery

Crews work at scene of fatal I-80 crash

Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

Rubio asks Rex Tillerson if Putin is a war criminal

Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

3:47