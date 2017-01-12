Lottery

January 12, 2017 8:34 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

02-06-27-31-43

(two, six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

Match 6 Lotto

04-11-24-34-36-42

(four, eleven, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $700,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Pick 2 Day

9-0, Wild: 3

(nine, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

5-8, Wild: 3

(five, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

2-0-6, Wild: 3

(two, zero, six; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

3-7-6, Wild: 3

(three, seven, six; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

5-4-2-1, Wild: 3

(five, four, two, one; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

2-7-6-9, Wild: 3

(two, seven, six, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

6-9-0-2-2, Wild: 3

(six, nine, zero, two, two; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

8-1-0-5-8, Wild: 3

(eight, one, zero, five, eight; Wild: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $121 million

Treasure Hunt

01-14-16-19-21

(one, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Lottery

