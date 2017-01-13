Lottery

January 13, 2017 7:19 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

11-22-26-29-31

(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Pick 2 Day

1-8, Wild: 4

(one, eight; Wild: four)

Pick 2 Evening

6-9, Wild: 3

(six, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

7-1-3, Wild: 4

(seven, one, three; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Evening

5-2-4, Wild: 3

(five, two, four; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

9-6-3-1, Wild: 4

(nine, six, three, one; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Evening

7-2-3-8, Wild: 3

(seven, two, three, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

5-7-5-0-0, Wild: 4

(five, seven, five, zero, zero; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Evening

4-9-3-6-2, Wild: 3

(four, nine, three, six, two; Wild: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $121 million

Treasure Hunt

02-06-13-16-27

(two, six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Lottery

