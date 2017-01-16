Lottery

January 16, 2017 7:38 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

18-19-22-29-35

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Match 6 Lotto

05-10-26-30-38-48

(five, ten, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Pick 2 Day

8-4, Wild: 8

(eight, four; Wild: eight)

Pick 2 Evening

8-4, Wild: 9

(eight, four; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Day

3-8-6, Wild: 8

(three, eight, six; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

3-5-0, Wild: 9

(three, five, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Day

8-4-5-3, Wild: 8

(eight, four, five, three; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

2-5-9-6, Wild: 9

(two, five, nine, six; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Day

1-2-7-6-5, Wild: 8

(one, two, seven, six, five; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

0-1-6-0-4, Wild: 9

(zero, one, six, zero, four; Wild: nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

Treasure Hunt

10-20-25-26-29

(ten, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos