Lottery

January 21, 2017 7:27 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

01-20-27-33-36

(one, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $177 million

Pick 2 Day

8-1, Wild: 4

(eight, one; Wild: four)

Pick 2 Evening

7-5, Wild: 2

(seven, five; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

2-9-9, Wild: 4

(two, nine, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Evening

5-9-3, Wild: 2

(five, nine, three; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

2-1-6-0, Wild: 4

(two, one, six, zero; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Evening

2-9-4-7, Wild: 2

(two, nine, four, seven; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

6-7-9-3-2, Wild: 4

(six, seven, nine, three, two; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Evening

3-8-2-8-3, Wild: 2

(three, eight, two, eight, three; Wild: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

Treasure Hunt

01-02-05-21-27

(one, two, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Lottery

