Lottery

January 22, 2017 7:27 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 5

04-07-09-10-26

(four, seven, nine, ten, twenty-six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $177 million

Pick 2 Day

5-4, Wild: 3

(five, four; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

2-2, Wild: 3

(two, two; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

6-6-3, Wild: 3

(six, six, three; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

4-5-1, Wild: 3

(four, five, one; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

5-2-5-8, Wild: 3

(five, two, five, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

2-8-1-2, Wild: 3

(two, eight, one, two; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

1-7-7-5-8, Wild: 3

(one, seven, seven, five, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

5-6-6-9-2, Wild: 3

(five, six, six, nine, two; Wild: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $170 million

Treasure Hunt

03-04-10-13-15

(three, four, ten, thirteen, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Lottery

