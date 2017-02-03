Lottery

February 3, 2017 7:24 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-07-10-13-42

(one, seven, ten, thirteen, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

9-7, Wild: 1

(nine, seven; Wild: one)

8-0, Wild: 6

(eight, zero; Wild: six)

9-4-2, Wild: 1

(nine, four, two; Wild: one)

7-9-3, Wild: 6

(seven, nine, three; Wild: six)

3-8-4-1, Wild: 1

(three, eight, four, one; Wild: one)

9-5-0-8, Wild: 6

(nine, five, zero, eight; Wild: six)

8-3-2-2-2, Wild: 1

(eight, three, two, two, two; Wild: one)

2-1-2-1-5, Wild: 6

(two, one, two, one, five; Wild: six)

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

01-04-05-08-19

(one, four, five, eight, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos