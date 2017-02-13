Lottery

February 13, 2017 7:24 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:

11-20-35-36-43

(eleven, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-three)

01-04-05-06-31-41

(one, four, five, six, thirty-one, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $38 million

9-7, Wild: 3

(nine, seven; Wild: three)

0-5, Wild: 4

(zero, five; Wild: four)

9-1-2, Wild: 3

(nine, one, two; Wild: three)

1-6-2, Wild: 4

(one, six, two; Wild: four)

1-4-4-5, Wild: 3

(one, four, four, five; Wild: three)

1-8-2-2, Wild: 4

(one, eight, two, two; Wild: four)

4-3-6-1-9, Wild: 3

(four, three, six, one, nine; Wild: three)

7-8-9-4-3, Wild: 4

(seven, eight, nine, four, three; Wild: four)

Estimated jackpot: $310 million

01-05-12-19-28

(one, five, twelve, nineteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Heart monitors help Penn State men's hockey improve performance

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos