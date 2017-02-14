PA Lottery

Lottery

February 14, 2017 7:17 PM

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-05-06-22-41

(two, five, six, twenty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $38 million

2-2, Wild: 5

(two, two; Wild: five)

8-9, Wild: 3

(eight, nine; Wild: three)

0-3-5, Wild: 5

(zero, three, five; Wild: five)

2-9-3, Wild: 3

(two, nine, three; Wild: three)

9-4-4-2, Wild: 5

(nine, four, four, two; Wild: five)

7-5-1-0, Wild: 3

(seven, five, one, zero; Wild: three)

1-3-4-8-3, Wild: 5

(one, three, four, eight, three; Wild: five)

8-2-9-6-1, Wild: 3

(eight, two, nine, six, one; Wild: three)

Estimated jackpot: $310 million

03-06-08-15-24

(three, six, eight, fifteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

