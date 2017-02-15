PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
08-15-27-28-30
(eight, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $46 million
5-4, Wild:
(five, four; Wild: zero)
1-3, Wild: 9
(one, three; Wild: nine)
5-7-2, Wild:
(five, seven, two; Wild: zero)
3-3-4, Wild: 9
(three, three, four; Wild: nine)
3-6-4-7, Wild:
(three, six, four, seven; Wild: zero)
2-9-7-0, Wild: 9
(two, nine, seven, zero; Wild: nine)
3-9-0-5-3, Wild:
(three, nine, zero, five, three; Wild: zero)
2-6-3-0-5, Wild: 9
(two, six, three, zero, five; Wild: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $310 million
05-08-09-28-30
(five, eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
Comments