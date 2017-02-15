PA Lottery

Lottery

February 15, 2017 7:24 PM

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

08-15-27-28-30

(eight, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $46 million

5-4, Wild:

(five, four; Wild: zero)

1-3, Wild: 9

(one, three; Wild: nine)

5-7-2, Wild:

(five, seven, two; Wild: zero)

3-3-4, Wild: 9

(three, three, four; Wild: nine)

3-6-4-7, Wild:

(three, six, four, seven; Wild: zero)

2-9-7-0, Wild: 9

(two, nine, seven, zero; Wild: nine)

3-9-0-5-3, Wild:

(three, nine, zero, five, three; Wild: zero)

2-6-3-0-5, Wild: 9

(two, six, three, zero, five; Wild: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $310 million

05-08-09-28-30

(five, eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

