Lottery

February 16, 2017 7:23 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:

02-15-28-31-39

(two, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

02-03-20-31-34-37

(two, three, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $46 million

8-7, Wild:

(eight, seven; Wild: zero)

5-3, Wild: 4

(five, three; Wild: four)

5-1-6, Wild:

(five, one, six; Wild: zero)

2-7-2, Wild: 4

(two, seven, two; Wild: four)

1-4-6-1, Wild:

(one, four, six, one; Wild: zero)

2-4-5-9, Wild: 4

(two, four, five, nine; Wild: four)

8-9-0-2-6, Wild:

(eight, nine, zero, two, six; Wild: zero)

1-2-0-8-6, Wild: 4

(one, two, zero, eight, six; Wild: four)

Estimated jackpot: $349 million

19-20-25-27-30

(nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Lottery

