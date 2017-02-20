Lottery

February 20, 2017 7:49 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:

01-02-10-13-29

(one, two, ten, thirteen, twenty-nine)

08-09-10-23-29-41

(eight, nine, ten, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

3-0, Wild: 3

(three, zero; Wild: three)

4-8, Wild:

(four, eight; Wild: zero)

5-3-8, Wild: 3

(five, three, eight; Wild: three)

1-1-9, Wild:

(one, one, nine; Wild: zero)

5-5-2-8, Wild: 3

(five, five, two, eight; Wild: three)

7-2-9-1, Wild:

(seven, two, nine, one; Wild: zero)

8-6-7-6-0, Wild: 3

(eight, six, seven, six, zero; Wild: three)

4-8-8-9-2, Wild:

(four, eight, eight, nine, two; Wild: zero)

Estimated jackpot: $403 million

15-19-20-23-30

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty)

