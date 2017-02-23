Lottery

February 23, 2017 9:20 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:

12-16-21-38-43

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

03-24-38-43-52, Cash Ball: 3

(three, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty-two; Cash Ball: three)

20-25-32-37-39-40

(twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Estimated jackpot: $64 million

9-2, Wild:

(nine, two; Wild: zero)

5-9, Wild: 2

(five, nine; Wild: two)

4-3-2, Wild:

(four, three, two; Wild: zero)

4-8-4, Wild: 2

(four, eight, four; Wild: two)

8-8-6-5, Wild:

(eight, eight, six, five; Wild: zero)

0-2-3-1, Wild: 2

(zero, two, three, one; Wild: two)

8-8-8-7-7, Wild:

(eight, eight, eight, seven, seven; Wild: zero)

2-9-8-8-8, Wild: 2

(two, nine, eight, eight, eight; Wild: two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

02-04-16-18-23

(two, four, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Lottery

