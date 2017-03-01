PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-09-10-14-34
(one, nine, ten, fourteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
3-4, Wild: 8
(three, four; Wild: eight)
0-4, Wild:
(zero, four; Wild: zero)
5-0-5, Wild: 8
(five, zero, five; Wild: eight)
0-1-2, Wild:
(zero, one, two; Wild: zero)
8-7-2-9, Wild: 8
(eight, seven, two, nine; Wild: eight)
0-1-0-0, Wild:
(zero, one, zero, zero; Wild: zero)
4-2-6-2-3, Wild: 8
(four, two, six, two, three; Wild: eight)
8-9-8-3-5, Wild:
(eight, nine, eight, three, five; Wild: zero)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
03-18-22-26-30
(three, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
Comments