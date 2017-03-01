Lottery

March 1, 2017 8:29 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

01-09-10-14-34

(one, nine, ten, fourteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

3-4, Wild: 8

(three, four; Wild: eight)

0-4, Wild:

(zero, four; Wild: zero)

5-0-5, Wild: 8

(five, zero, five; Wild: eight)

0-1-2, Wild:

(zero, one, two; Wild: zero)

8-7-2-9, Wild: 8

(eight, seven, two, nine; Wild: eight)

0-1-0-0, Wild:

(zero, one, zero, zero; Wild: zero)

4-2-6-2-3, Wild: 8

(four, two, six, two, three; Wild: eight)

8-9-8-3-5, Wild:

(eight, nine, eight, three, five; Wild: zero)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

03-18-22-26-30

(three, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspect in slaying, Amber Alert abduction leaves Pennsylvania court

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos