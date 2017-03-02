Lottery

March 2, 2017 8:24 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:

04-13-18-24-30

(four, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

03-06-12-15-31-44

(three, six, twelve, fifteen, thirty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

0-5, Wild: 8

(zero, five; Wild: eight)

0-7, Wild: 1

(zero, seven; Wild: one)

7-4-6, Wild: 8

(seven, four, six; Wild: eight)

9-1-5, Wild: 1

(nine, one, five; Wild: one)

3-9-0-2, Wild: 8

(three, nine, zero, two; Wild: eight)

2-8-9-4, Wild: 1

(two, eight, nine, four; Wild: one)

6-4-0-4-4, Wild: 8

(six, four, zero, four, four; Wild: eight)

0-4-5-3-4, Wild: 1

(zero, four, five, three, four; Wild: one)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

01-02-03-09-29

(one, two, three, nine, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Lottery

