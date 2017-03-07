PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
08-12-21-22-40
(eight, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
4-8, Wild: 1
(four, eight; Wild: one)
0-4, Wild: 8
(zero, four; Wild: eight)
3-3-5, Wild: 1
(three, three, five; Wild: one)
3-8-1, Wild: 8
(three, eight, one; Wild: eight)
9-8-3-7, Wild: 1
(nine, eight, three, seven; Wild: one)
5-3-9-8, Wild: 8
(five, three, nine, eight; Wild: eight)
2-6-7-1-3, Wild: 1
(two, six, seven, one, three; Wild: one)
0-6-8-4-7, Wild: 8
(zero, six, eight, four, seven; Wild: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $85 million
11-15-19-22-30
(eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
