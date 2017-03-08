Lottery

March 8, 2017 8:29 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

10-23-24-28-42

(ten, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

7-9, Wild: 6

(seven, nine; Wild: six)

6-3, Wild: 6

(six, three; Wild: six)

6-0-7, Wild: 6

(six, zero, seven; Wild: six)

9-1-7, Wild: 6

(nine, one, seven; Wild: six)

7-5-6-9, Wild: 6

(seven, five, six, nine; Wild: six)

3-2-2-9, Wild: 6

(three, two, two, nine; Wild: six)

4-5-3-3-2, Wild: 6

(four, five, three, three, two; Wild: six)

3-8-1-6-5, Wild: 6

(three, eight, one, six, five; Wild: six)

Estimated jackpot: $85 million

01-06-10-12-17

(one, six, ten, twelve, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Lottery

