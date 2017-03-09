Lottery

March 9, 2017 8:29 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:

06-21-26-31-37

(six, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000

02-07-09-12-14-33

(two, seven, nine, twelve, fourteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

5-0, Wild: 2

(five, zero; Wild: two)

3-3, Wild: 6

(three, three; Wild: six)

1-4-6, Wild: 2

(one, four, six; Wild: two)

4-3-1, Wild: 6

(four, three, one; Wild: six)

4-3-1-8, Wild: 2

(four, three, one, eight; Wild: two)

1-5-0-2, Wild: 6

(one, five, zero, two; Wild: six)

7-8-1-0-9, Wild: 2

(seven, eight, one, zero, nine; Wild: two)

9-4-1-6-3, Wild: 6

(nine, four, one, six, three; Wild: six)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

09-13-21-25-27

(nine, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos