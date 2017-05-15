PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:
01-05-16-33-35
(one, five, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million
02-04-05-21-23-30
(two, four, five, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
Estimated jackpot: $36 million
2-6
(two, six)
9-3
(nine, three)
8-2-5
(eight, two, five)
2-3-3
(two, three, three)
3-2-6-2
(three, two, six, two)
8-3-3-4
(eight, three, three, four)
8-2-0-3-2
(eight, two, zero, three, two)
4-6-3-0-3
(four, six, three, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
03-08-17-18-25
(three, eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
Comments