Lottery

May 15, 2017 8:24 PM

PA Lottery

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:

01-05-16-33-35

(one, five, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

02-04-05-21-23-30

(two, four, five, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million

Estimated jackpot: $36 million

2-6

(two, six)

9-3

(nine, three)

8-2-5

(eight, two, five)

2-3-3

(two, three, three)

3-2-6-2

(three, two, six, two)

8-3-3-4

(eight, three, three, four)

8-2-0-3-2

(eight, two, zero, three, two)

4-6-3-0-3

(four, six, three, zero, three)

Estimated jackpot: $204 million

03-08-17-18-25

(three, eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

