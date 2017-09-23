Lottery

PA Lottery

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 1:01 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-02-16-30-31

(one, two, sixteen, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

13-15-16-21-30-39

(thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $710,000

05-39-54-63-66, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 5

(five, thirty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

9-5, Wild: 1

(nine, five; Wild: one)

7-8, Wild: 3

(seven, eight; Wild: three)

6-2-6, Wild: 1

(six, two, six; Wild: one)

9-6-9, Wild: 3

(nine, six, nine; Wild: three)

7-7-5-5, Wild: 1

(seven, seven, five, five; Wild: one)

8-7-5-8, Wild: 3

(eight, seven, five, eight; Wild: three)

2-6-2-3-1, Wild: 1

(two, six, two, three, one; Wild: one)

7-7-6-9-7, Wild: 3

(seven, seven, six, nine, seven; Wild: three)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

07-08-14-17-24

(seven, eight, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

