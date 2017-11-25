PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:
05-06-25-29-34
(five, six, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
02-18-20-21-33-37
(two, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $560,000
16-36-54-61-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(sixteen, thirty-six, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $119 million
6-1, Wild: 7
(six, one; Wild: seven)
6-9, Wild: 3
(six, nine; Wild: three)
8-4-7, Wild: 7
(eight, four, seven; Wild: seven)
0-3-7, Wild: 3
(zero, three, seven; Wild: three)
6-9-7-1, Wild: 7
(six, nine, seven, one; Wild: seven)
6-4-6-7, Wild: 3
(six, four, six, seven; Wild: three)
0-1-7-1-0, Wild: 7
(zero, one, seven, one, zero; Wild: seven)
7-6-5-4-8, Wild: 3
(seven, six, five, four, eight; Wild: three)
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
05-11-15-24-28
(five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
