Lottery

PA Lottery

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 04:04 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

HARRISBURG, Pa.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:

05-06-25-29-34

(five, six, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

02-18-20-21-33-37

(two, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

16-36-54-61-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, thirty-six, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $119 million

6-1, Wild: 7

(six, one; Wild: seven)

6-9, Wild: 3

(six, nine; Wild: three)

8-4-7, Wild: 7

(eight, four, seven; Wild: seven)

0-3-7, Wild: 3

(zero, three, seven; Wild: three)

6-9-7-1, Wild: 7

(six, nine, seven, one; Wild: seven)

6-4-6-7, Wild: 3

(six, four, six, seven; Wild: three)

0-1-7-1-0, Wild: 7

(zero, one, seven, one, zero; Wild: seven)

7-6-5-4-8, Wild: 3

(seven, six, five, four, eight; Wild: three)

Estimated jackpot: $149 million

05-11-15-24-28

(five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Barkley one of best around

    Penn State football coach James Franklin talks Saquon Barkley.

Barkley one of best around

Barkley one of best around 1:14

Barkley one of best around
Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash
Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland 0:35

Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland

View More Video