PA Lottery

August 27, 2016 8:32 PM

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Cash 5

20-29-30-35-41

(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

Pick 2 Day

3-7

(three, seven)

Pick 2 Evening

7-4

(seven, four)

Pick 3 Day

1-6-5

(one, six, five)

Pick 3 Evening

3-5-4

(three, five, four)

Pick 4 Day

5-2-4-3

(five, two, four, three)

Pick 4 Evening

4-4-6-3

(four, four, six, three)

Pick 5 Day

2-4-0-1-4

(two, four, zero, one, four)

Pick 5 Evening

7-4-0-1-2

(seven, four, zero, one, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

Treasure Hunt

03-09-12-14-22

(three, nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

