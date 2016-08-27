PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
20-29-30-35-41
(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
Pick 2 Day
3-7
(three, seven)
Pick 2 Evening
7-4
(seven, four)
Pick 3 Day
1-6-5
(one, six, five)
Pick 3 Evening
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
Pick 4 Day
5-2-4-3
(five, two, four, three)
Pick 4 Evening
4-4-6-3
(four, four, six, three)
Pick 5 Day
2-4-0-1-4
(two, four, zero, one, four)
Pick 5 Evening
7-4-0-1-2
(seven, four, zero, one, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
Treasure Hunt
03-09-12-14-22
(three, nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
Comments