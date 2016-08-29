Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 6 Lotto' game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Match 6 Lotto" game were:
01-22-24-32-42-43
(one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
August 29, 2016 8:32 PM
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Match 6 Lotto" game were:
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Match 6 Lotto" game were:
01-22-24-32-42-43
(one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
Comments